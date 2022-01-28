DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These days it's hard not to notice that auto dealership lots around the country are almost bare. Ray Huffines, President/CEO of Huffines Auto Dealerships cites the Covid pandemic and the surge in the demand of electronic components as the main culprits.
Current car models each require from 1000 to 4000 microchips. In addition, almost 200 other industries are also vying for the global chip supply. Most notably, the heated demand for microchips to power laptops for business people and children working from home further fuels the shortages. It's thus not hard to understand how demand has, by far, outstripped supply.
Huffines Auto Dealerships is not alone in facing the crisis. U.S. as well as global dealerships face similar problems with supply. Many of Huffines models have been back ordered for months. Hot models such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Corvette have been particularly affected. Huffines is however being proactive in serving its many loyal clients. The dealership is taking orders at a first come first serve basis and is apprising customers of estimated dates of delivery. Moreover,while some dealerships are taking advantage of the shortages and raising prices, Huffines only sells its vehicles at MSRP.
As Mr. Huffines states, "Since the choices are very few for immediate delivery many buyers are ordering the vehicle they want and waiting for it to be built or reserving an incoming vehicle". While vehicles are still being shipped most are sold before they even arrive.
The story for used cars is also not a happy one. If you're lucky enough to find one you want, you won't like the price tag. Owners are selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them.
According to Rubber News, one of the oldest U.S. publications about tires and the auto industry, the forecast for vehicle shortages will only ease in 2023.
As chip makers begin to ramp up to pre-Covid production levels and new plants come into operation, vehicle supplies will slowly begin to catch up to demand.
Huffines is a family owned business founded 98 years ago. The dealership boasts 9 Metroplex area locations and is a multi - year winner of the Consumers' Choice Award for customer service excellence.
