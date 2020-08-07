- Second quarter 2020 net income of $56.7 million, primarily attributable to a $54.2 million gain on early extinguishment of debt, adjusted EBITDA of $64.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") of $42.7 million - Second quarter 2020 natural gas throughput for operated systems averaged 1,391 MMcf/d, an 8.6% quarter-over-quarter increase, primarily driven by increased production behind the Utica Shale segment - Reiterating 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $250 million to $260 million, primarily reflecting the impact from recent production shut-ins and two amended gathering agreements with Williston customers that are expected to become effective in 3Q 2020 - Expect SMLP's total share of Double E Pipeline project development capital expenditures to be reduced by approximately $35 million, a 10% reduction relative to the original budget set in June 2019 due to locking-in approximately 80% of development costs at favorable amounts - Repurchased $132.0 million face value of senior notes in 2Q 2020 at a weighted average discount of 42%, resulting in the elimination of $55.3 million of outstanding net indebtedness as of June 30, 2020 - Subsequent to June 30, 2020, repurchased an additional $5.9 million face value of senior notes at a weighted average discount of 34%, resulting in the elimination of $2.0 million of outstanding net indebtedness - Closed transformational acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC on May 28, 2020, resulting in SMLP's ownership of its General Partner, the deferred purchase price obligation receivable and 51.2 million SMLP common units, of which 16.6 million common units were retired in 2Q 2020 - Announced suspension of common and Series A preferred unit cash distributions beginning in 2Q 2020 to preserve cash for balance sheet strengthening initiatives, including senior notes repurchases and other liability management activities