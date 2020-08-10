Revenues Increase 23.9% to $184.6 million Net Income Increases 30.5% to $6.9 Million, or $0.43 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.73 Adjusted EBITDA Increases 49.9% to $18.7 Million Personal Care Services Same Store Revenue Increases 9.7% Company Completes Re-Audit and Files 2019 Form 10-K, Q1 2020 Form 10-Q and Q2 2020 Form 10-Q