AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC is proud to present a new collection of winter fashion from Whoopi Goldberg, the Whoopi Goldberg Holiday Collection 2021.
"Bringing this collection to Shop LC is very exciting," explains Lena Esponda, Associate Buyer Fashion, Shop LC. "These designs are delightful and really showcase a festive holiday spirit. We feel this is what Delivering Joy is all about!"
Whoopi Goldberg's passion for festive holiday-wear stems from a long-standing family tradition and her 2021 holiday line exemplifies the whimsical, effusive style she most loves. Featuring all-new eye-catching and colorful designs, Whoopi's Holiday Collection lends a lighthearted air and cheerful warmth to Christmas, Hanukkah, Christmas or any holiday celebration. She wanted her love of the holidays to come to life with these sweaters, shirts, and accessories, and there's no better way to celebrate the season than by wearing or giving a fun holiday gift and spending time with family and friends. That's really what it's all about.
Garments are made in the USA and feature original designs and illustrations by Whoopi. The clothing features an oversized, relaxed fit that feels forgiving. Cozy and comfortable, it's the perfect way for Delivering Joy this holiday season!
The collection will debut November 18, from 9PM – 11PM CT.
Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program.
