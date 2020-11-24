DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media as a virtual conference on December 14-16, featuring insights from Amazon, Verizon, ESPN, Cox, Cinedigm, Roku, Fandango, and more, on changes in video distribution, trends in video aggregation, and the growth in consumer video consumption following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
"Nearly one-half of US broadband households subscribe to at least three OTT services," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The Big 3 of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have dominated this market, but the influx of many new content and service options is driving more spending and sampling among households. At Future of Video, we welcome industry players to explore adoption, consumer attitudes, and sustainable business models for OTT services."
Event sponsors include Comcast Technology Solutions, ContentWise, Verizon Media, You.i TV, Amdocs Media, Penthera, and Verimatrix.
Andrea Clarke-Hall, VP, Business Development, Tubi
Jean Ellen Cowgill, GM, QuickTake and Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, Bloomberg Digital, Bloomberg Media
Darren Lepke, Head, Video Product Management, Verizon Media
Sandeep Gupta, VP, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon
Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder & CEO, Revry
Renata Paulino Policicio, VP, Research and Insights, ESPN
Lisa Aussieker, VP Marketing and Communications, MediaKind
Marc Beckwitt, EVP Business Affairs & Development, Pure Flix
Gabriel Berger, CEO, ThinkAnalytics
Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, Verimatrix
Renato Bonomini, VP Global PreSales, ContentWise
Christopher Dean, VP & GM, Media & Entertainment, Salesforce Industries
Megan Dover, Executive Director, Video and Entertainment Product Management and Development, Cox Communications
Alex Drosin, Head, Worldwide Business Development, Deltatre
Henry Embleton, Head of Ad Products & Revenue, Crunchyroll
Gideon Gilboa, EVP Product, Marketing, and Solutions, Kaltura
Rob Gelick, EVP and GM, Streaming Services & Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Digital
Ben Grad, Head, Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV
Dan Hurwitz, Chief Revenue Officer, Penthera
Virginia Juliano, CEO & Founder, CobbleCord
Simon Leadlay, Head of Product Management, You.i TV
Bob Leighton, SVP, Liberty Global
Sandra Lopez, VP & GM, Intel Sports
Stefanie Meyers, SVP Distribution, Starz
Alain Nochimowski, Executive VP Innovation, Viaccess-Orca
Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, VIZIO
Erick Opeka, President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm
Marty Roberts, CEO & Co-Founder, Wicket Labs
David Sanderson, CEO, Reelgood
Jason Schaeffer, SVP Growth, Crackle Plus
Kirstin Seitz, Head, Marketing Strategy and Operations, Philo
Blake Stuchin, VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL
Jen Taylor, VP Digital Audience Development, A&E Networks
Chris Thun, VP, Product, TiVo
Stefan Van Engen, SVP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO
Jennifer Vaux, Director, Programming Acquisition, The Roku Channel, Roku Inc.
Claire Weingarten, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company
Mark Young, SVP, Global Strategy, Business and Corporate Development, Fandango
The event will feature Parks Associates' latest consumer and industry research:
- 61% of US broadband households subscribe to at least two OTT services, up from 48% in 2019.
- 45% subscribe to at least three, up from 27% in 2019.
- 61% of US broadband households subscribe to Netflix; 47% subscribe to Amazon Prime Video; 36% subscribe to Hulu; 31% subscribe to Disney+.
About Future of Video
Future of Video examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. www.futureofvideo.us
