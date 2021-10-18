DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate has been recognized as one of America's largest and fastest-growing franchise organizations in the Franchise Times Top 400. United topped the ranking as No. 1 Fastest-Growing in both unit percentage (42.1% increase from the year prior) and sales percentage (126.8% increase from the year prior).
United advanced an incredible 112 positions in a single year to land it in the top half of the 400 largest franchise organizations in the United States, brushing shoulders with iconic names such as McDonald's, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Subway, Papa Johns, The UPS Store and IHOP. This marks the fifth year United has appeared in the ranking.
"Our franchise owners and agents have propelled our success. I am grateful for their diligence, especially over the past 19 months as they have continued to grow in spite of challenging conditions. Their steadfast commitment to deliver the highest quality home buying and selling experience to our buyer and seller clients has been extraordinary. United's mission of improving the financial trajectories of our agents' careers and sometimes their lives is evident in our growth," says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.
In response to United's remarkable growth, Franchise Times requested to interview top leadership and franchise owners for a feature story. In the recent article, "Tech Investments Pay Off for United Real Estate," the magazine shares how United's technology-first strategy is building cost-efficiencies through its Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform to benefit franchise owners, agents and their clients.
United's explosive growth is catching the eyes of those within and outside our industry. United doubled its number of Agents in 2020, posted triple-digit revenue growth and completed three substantive mergers in less than 36 months. In addition to the Franchise Times Top 400 accolade, United was named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the fifth time this year, a Top 100 U.S. Technology Company, 8th Largest Residential Brokerage and No.1 Leader in Transaction Growth Percentage.
The Franchise Times Top 400 is the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems. It's backed by more than 20 years of research and is the only objective franchise ranking available.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and 13,500 agents. The company produced over $13.6 billion in sales volume in 2020.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 17,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. UREG produced $18 billion in sales volume in 2020. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com
Media Contact
April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 214-277-9830, agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com
SOURCE United Real Estate