THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) today announced third quarter 2020 results.
Net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $12.6 million, inclusive of $0.8 million of non-recurring charges. This compares to a net loss of $24.6 million, in the second quarter of 2020, which included $15.8 million of non-recurring charges. Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $79 million, a decrease of 18% from the second quarter of 2020 driven by lower equipment sales following the closure of our fabrication operations. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $27.8 million (35.1% of revenue) compared to $27.0 million (28.1% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter included the benefit of $5.0 million from the sale of used equipment.
Third Quarter 2020
Brady Murphy, President of CSI Compressco commented, "Despite the industry macro environment with another 36% sequential decline in drilling rigs in the U.S., our business continues to perform very well. Excluding New Equipment Sales, which we are exiting, revenue decreased 1% to $72.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $722,000 and Adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 700 basis points. Contributing to our improved Adjusted EBITDA margins was the sale of some lower horsepower used unit sales as we continue to rationalize the fleet and upgrade to larger horsepower, and from continued efforts on cost reductions and streamlining our operations."
"As part of our exit of the New Equipment Sales business, our Midland, Texas fabrication facility and real estate was sold in early July for $17 million in gross cash proceeds. We also completed or expect to complete during the third and fourth quarters of this year the sale of used compressors in three separate transactions for a total of $13 million. We expect these sales of non-strategic and under-utilized assets may generate, in aggregate, incremental liquidity totaling approximately $30 million, $21 million of which was generated in the third quarter."
"As a key part of our strategy going forward, I am very pleased to announce the introduction of our new HelixTM digitally enhanced compression telemetry system. The Helix digitally enhanced compression system communicates at significantly higher fidelity rates, streaming data 1,440 times faster than our current telemetry solution. Our new telemetry system will leapfrog existing compression industry systems and allow the use of big data to improve performance, reliability and predictive maintenance. As part of our Helix digitally enhanced compression development, we are pleased to be the only oilfield services company to partner with Houston's Rice University D2K program, a partnership specifically designed to analyze big data and develop machine learning models that enhance our current predictive maintenance programs. Currently we have completed 25% of the hardware upgrade roll outs and expect to be fully deployed by the end of 2021."
Compression Services revenue declined 5% sequentially while gross margins decreased 200 basis points to 52.9% in third quarter due to the full impact from pricing discounts and lower utilization. Utilization decreased from 82.1% at the end of June 2020 to 80.3% at the end of September 2020. We believe our strategy to invest in higher horsepower equipment will allow us to maintain utilization rates above the low point of the last downturn, which was 75.2% in the third quarter of 2016. Equipment on standby improved significantly from a peak of 226,000 horsepower in May of this year (approximately 20% of our fleet), to 78,000 horsepower at the end of September 2020 (approximately 8% of our fleet) as our customers started bringing production and units back online. We believe that production enhancement strategies on existing wells are becoming a greater priority for producers as the natural gas pricing outlook improves and producers focus on maximizing return on assets and free cash flow amidst the back drop of capital discipline. Compression is a low operating cost solution which allows producers to increase liquids and gas production when integrated with their artificial lift strategies. With regards to pricing, being a strategic compression service provider to our top three customers allowed us to stabilize pricing discounts to high single digits.
Aftermarket Services revenue declined 12% sequentially while gross margins improved 20 basis points to 14.8%. Aftermarket Services is expected to gain momentum in 2021 as deferred maintenance from 2020 is caught up. We are pleased to announce that we have secured Master Service Agreement with one large midstream provider for the provision of parts and services, representing immediate revenue generating opportunities that expand into 2021 and beyond. Equipment sales revenue decreased from $24.3 million in the second quarter to $11.9 million in the third quarter as we monetized some of the last new equipment orders out of backlog, as we exit the fabrication business. Our final shipments will be in the fourth quarter of this year. We sold $5.0 million of used equipment in the third quarter as we continue to monetize smaller under-utilized units.
Cash flow from operations was a net use of cash of $4.5 million in the third quarter, compared to positive cash generated of $4.8 million in the second quarter. Distributable cash flow in the third quarter was $10.5 million, up 25% from the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 21.9x.
This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"): Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, distributable cash flow, distribution coverage ratio, free cash flow, and net leverage ratio. Please see Schedules B-E for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Unaudited results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the prior quarter and the corresponding prior year quarter are presented in the table below.
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Q3-2020 v Q2-
Q3-2020 v Q3-
(In Thousands, except percentage changes)
Net loss
$
(12,607)
$
(24,578)
$
(3,613)
49
%
(249)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,769
$
27,047
$
33,996
3
%
(18)
%
Distributable cash flow
$
10,512
$
8,405
$
15,803
25
%
(33)
%
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
$
(4,451)
$
4,823
$
27,119
(192)
%
(116)
%
Free cash flow
$
14,099
$
3,698
$
6,252
281
%
126
%
As of September 30, 2020, service compressor fleet horsepower was 1,172,307 and fleet horsepower in service was 941,747(we define the overall service fleet utilization rate as the service compressor fleet horsepower in service divided by the total compressor fleet horsepower). Idle horsepower equipment under repair is not considered utilized, but we do count units on standby as utilized when the client is being billed a standby service rate.
Balance Sheet
Cash on hand at the end of the third quarter was $16.7 million. No amounts were drawn nor outstanding on the Partnership's asset-based loan at the end of the third quarter. Our debt maturity schedule reflects $81 million of unsecured bonds due in August, 2022, $400 million of first lien secured bonds due in 2025 and $156 million of second lien secured bonds due in 2026. Net leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 5.4X.
During the third quarter, we consumed $11.8 million of cash in working capital as some of our international customers delayed payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic while we paid our domestic suppliers to maintain strong relationships and discounts.
Capital Expenditures - 2020 Expectations
We expect capital expenditures for 2020 to be between $31 million and $34 million. The forecast includes between $6 million and $7 million for new fleet additions. Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to be between $20 million and $21 million. Investments in the Helix digitally enhanced compression system and other technologies are expected to be between $5 million and $6 million
Third Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution on Common Units
On October 19, 2020, CSI Compressco announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2020 of $0.01 per outstanding common unit, which will be paid on November 13, 2020, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2020. The distribution coverage ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 21.9x.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Partnership includes in this release the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, distributable cash flow, distribution coverage ratio, free cash flow, and net leverage ratio. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by the Partnership's management to:
- assess the Partnership's ability to generate available cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership's unitholders and general partner;
- evaluate the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
- measure operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of our competitors; and
- determine the Partnership's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.
The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before certain charges, including impairments, bad debt expense attributable to bankruptcy of customers, equity compensation, non-cash costs of compressors sold, fair value adjustments of our Preferred Units that were issued in late 2016 and redeemed for cash on August 8, 2019, gain on extinguishment of debt, write-off of unamortized financing costs, and excluding, Preferred Units redemption premium, severance and other non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges.
Distributable cash flow is used as a supplemental financial measure by the Partnership's management, as it provides important information relating to the relationship between our financial operating performance and our cash distribution capability. Additionally, the Partnership uses distributable cash flow in setting forward expectations and in communications with the board of directors of our general partner. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures, interest expense, and severance expense, plus non-cash interest expense.
The Partnership believes that the distribution coverage ratio provides important information relating to the relationship between the Partnership's financial operating performance and its cash distribution capability. The Partnership defines the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total quarterly distribution payable, which includes, as applicable, distributions payable on all outstanding common units, the general partner interest and the general partner's incentive distribution rights.
The Partnership defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds. Management primarily uses this metric to assess our ability to retire debt, evaluate our capacity to further invest and grow, and measure our performance as compared to our peer group of companies.
The Partnership defines net leverage ratio as net debt (the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding outstanding letters of credit) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for Net Leverage Calculation (Adjusted EBITDA as reported externally adjusted for certain items to comply with its credit agreement) for the trailing twelve month period. Management primarily uses this metric to assess the Partnership's ability to borrow, reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay distributions, and fund investing and financing activities.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, gross margin, distributable cash flow, free cash flow or other similarly titled measures of other entities, as other entities may not calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as CSI Compressco. Management compensates for the limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool by reviewing the comparable U.S. GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating this knowledge into management's decision-making process. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that CSI Compressco has available for distributions or that the Partnership plans to distribute for a given period, nor should they be equated to available cash as defined in the Partnership's partnership agreement.
Schedule A - Income Statement
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
(In Thousands, Except per Unit Amounts)
Revenues:
Compression and related services
$
53,419
$
56,336
$
65,037
$
175,520
$
192,973
Aftermarket services
13,862
15,737
20,426
47,569
52,196
Equipment sales
11,877
24,340
28,284
42,761
107,870
Total revenues
$
79,158
$
96,413
$
113,747
$
265,850
$
353,039
Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and
Cost of compression and related services
$
25,133
$
25,395
$
30,395
$
82,136
$
93,536
Cost of aftermarket services
11,815
13,433
17,163
41,493
43,841
Cost of equipment sales
12,465
24,415
26,518
43,580
98,149
Total cost of revenues
$
49,413
$
63,243
$
74,076
$
167,209
$
235,526
Depreciation and amortization
19,947
20,117
18,459
59,972
56,045
Impairments of long-lived assets
—
8,977
849
14,348
3,160
Insurance recoveries
—
(517)
(325)
(517)
(325)
Selling, general, and administrative expense
9,150
10,172
11,336
29,578
32,975
Interest expense, net
13,886
13,580
13,533
40,635
39,877
Series A Preferred fair value adjustment
—
—
—
—
1,470
Other (income) expense, net
(1,326)
4,403
(205)
3,517
21
Loss before income tax provision
$
(11,912)
$
(23,562)
$
(3,976)
$
(48,892)
$
(15,710)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
695
1,016
(363)
1,923
3,306
Net loss
$
(12,607)
$
(24,578)
$
(3,613)
$
(50,815)
$
(19,016)
Net loss per diluted common unit
$
(0.25)
$
(0.51)
$
(0.08)
$
(1.05)
$
(0.40)
Schedule B - Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution
The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage
Results of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
(In Thousands, except Ratios)
Net loss
$
(12,607)
$
(24,578)
$
(3,613)
$
(50,815)
$
(19,016)
Interest expense, net
13,886
13,580
13,533
40,635
39,877
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
695
1,016
(363)
1,923
3,306
Depreciation and amortization
19,947
20,117
18,459
59,972
56,045
Impairments of fixed assets and inventory
—
8,977
849
14,348
3,313
Bad debt expense attributable to bankruptcy of customer
—
—
1,768
—
1,768
Non-cash cost of compressors sold
4,804
631
2,803
7,244
3,841
Equity compensation
232
488
(211)
1,044
744
Series A Preferred redemption premium
—
—
399
—
1,468
Series A Preferred fair value adjustments
—
—
—
—
1,470
Bond exchange expenses
22
4,755
—
4,777
—
Severance
484
1,084
118
1,840
118
Other
306
977
254
1,610
630
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,769
$
27,047
$
33,996
$
82,578
$
93,564
Less:
Current income tax expense
516
615
34
1,335
2,757
Maintenance capital expenditures
4,354
3,951
5,729
14,795
16,358
Interest expense
13,886
13,580
13,533
40,635
39,877
Severance and other
790
2,061
372
3,450
748
Plus:
Non-cash items included in interest expense
2,289
1,565
1,475
5,010
4,004
Distributable cash flow
$
10,512
$
8,405
$
15,803
$
27,373
$
37,828
Cash distribution attributable to period
$
480
$
480
$
477
$
1,438
$
1,431
Distribution coverage ratio
21.9x
17.5x
33.1x
19x
26.4x
Schedule C - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Operations to Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six
Results of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
(In Thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
(4,451)
$
4,823
$
27,119
$
13,729
$
67,461
Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds
1,550
(1,125)
(20,867)
(6,058)
(60,453)
Midland proceeds
$
17,000
$
—
$
—
$
17,000
$
—
Free cash flow
$
14,099
$
3,698
$
6,252
$
24,671
$
7,008
Schedule D – Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Consolidated
(In Thousands, except Margin %)
Revenue
$
79,158
$
96,413
$
113,747
$
265,850
$
353,039
Income (loss) before tax
$
(11,912)
$
(23,562)
$
(3,976)
$
(48,892)
$
(15,710)
Adjusted income (loss) before tax
(15.0)
%
(24.4)
%
(3.5)
%
(18.4)
%
(4.4)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule B)
$
27,769
$
27,047
$
33,996
$
82,578
$
93,564
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
35.1
%
28.1
%
29.9
%
31.1
%
26.5
%
Schedule E – Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for Net Leverage Ratio Calculation (unaudited)
Twelve Months
Sep 30, 2020
Net loss
$
(52,772)
Interest expense, net
54,133
Provision for income taxes
1,970
Depreciation and amortization
80,590
Impairments and other charges
14,348
Bad debt expense attributable to bankruptcy of customer
—
Non-cash cost of compressors sold
9,426
Equity Compensation
1,364
Series A Preferred redemption premium
—
Financing Fees
4,777
Severance
1,840
Other
1,610
Adjusted EBITDA
$
117,286
EBITDA adjustments to comply with Credit Agreement
(1,109)
Adjusted EBITDA for Net Leverage Calculation
$
116,177
Debt Schedule
Sep 30, 2020
7.25% Senior Notes
80,722
7.50% First Lien Notes
400,000
10.00%/10.75% Second Lien Notes
155,529
Asset Based Loan
—
Letters of Credit
2,500
Cash on Hand
(16,699)
Net Debt
$
622,052
Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA for Net
5.4x
Schedule F – Balance Sheet
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,699
$
2,370
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1,228 as of
56,521
64,724
Inventories
33,981
56,037
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,303
4,162
Total current assets
113,504
127,293
Property, plant, and equipment:
Land and building
13,259
35,125
Compressors and equipment
978,422
976,469
Vehicles
7,904
9,205
Construction in progress
8,817
26,985
Total property, plant, and equipment
1,008,402
1,047,784
Less accumulated depreciation
(435,902)
(405,417)
Net property, plant, and equipment
572,500
642,367
Other assets:
Deferred tax asset
24
24
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $29,971 as of September 30,
25,797
28,017
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,680
21,006
Other assets
4,300
3,539
Total other assets
64,801
52,586
Total assets
$
750,805
$
822,246
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
19,404
$
47,837
Unearned income
6,463
9,505
Accrued liabilities and other
41,600
42,581
Amounts payable to affiliates
9,428
7,704
Total current liabilities
76,895
107,627
Other liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
636,943
638,238
Deferred tax liabilities
1,620
1,211
Long-term affiliate payable
11,858
12,324
Operating lease liabilities
25,896
13,822
Other long-term liabilities
17
33
Total other liabilities
676,334
665,628
Commitments and contingencies
Partners' capital:
General partner interest
(555)
180
Common units (47,344,351 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020
12,776
63,384
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(14,645)
(14,573)
Total partners' capital
(2,424)
48,991
Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
750,805
$
822,246