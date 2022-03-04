LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of three residential and outpatient substance use treatment programs located in the Phoenix, AZ and Denver, CO metropolitan areas. Pathfinders Recovery Center has locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Aurora, CO while Emerald Isle Health and Recovery is located in the Surprise, AZ area. The Pathfinders and Emerald Isle programs offer patient-centered services in comfortable, private facilities allowing each patient to focus on their recovery with minimal distraction. With this exciting acquisition, BayMark now operates 13 residential treatment programs within 7 states.
Pathfinders and Emerald Isle offer a broad continuum of care including residential detox, inpatient care, dual diagnosis programs, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and transitional housing for both substance use and mental health disorders. The substance use programs offer individuals a pathway to recovery from alcohol and drug addictions including opioids, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription medications, fentanyl and other illicit substances.
Each treatment center also offers mental health services including psychiatric evaluations, individual and family therapy, medication management and other complementary behavioral health services. No matter where a patient may be in their recovery process, Pathfinders and Emerald Isle serves as a source of healing, hope and education for individuals living with behavioral health disorders.
"As BayMark continues to broaden and expand our continuum of care, our goal is to seek out organizations with a patient-first approach to substance use disorder treatment and co-occurring disorders," noted Mike Saul, BayMark Executive Vice-President. "The Pathfinders and Emerald Isle programs combine effective behavioral therapies and medical interventions in a state-of-the-art residential environment. This approach provides patients, and their families, a path to long-term recovery that works."
BayMark operates other modalities of substance use disorder treatment in the Denver and Phoenix areas including traditional Opioid Treatment Programs (OTP) offering methadone or buprenorphine and counseling and outpatient detox programs with case management and aftercare support. The addition of IOP, PHP and residential programming, alongside transitional housing, offers patients the power of choice when determining what treatment option is right for them.
The Braff Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, represented Pathfinders Recovery Center and Emerald Isle Health and Recovery in this transaction.
For more information or to make a referral, visit PathfindersAZ.com or EmeraldIsleHealthandRecovery.com.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health treatment services to 73,000+ individuals actively participating in treatment each and every day across 397 recovery programs in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in comprehensive behavioral health services for SUD's and Behavioral Disorders, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative and effective therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
