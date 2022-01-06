DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, is pleased to announce the company has been named to Event Marketer's esteemed Fab 50 list for 2021. Event Marketer, a leading publication for the trade show and live event industry, developed the Fab 50 directory to help trade show teams, event departments and procurement officers find best-in-class fabrication vendors.
According to Malcolm Gilvar, Chief Revenue Officer at The Trade Group, "To earn Fab 50 recognition by Event Marketer is truly an honor because we love pushing the boundaries in the realm of structural design. Earning a Fab 50 nod means a lot to our team, especially the creative design, engineering and fabrication talent who work so diligently to bring our clients' visions to life."
To be considered for the Fab 50, applicants go through a rigorous application and review process. Event Marketer doesn't stop at fabrication expertise when choosing its top exhibit builders. The judging panel also considers each vendor's ability to work as a strategic partner and integrate technology into builds that amplify experiences, boost engagement and meet marketing objectives.
Event Marketer also evaluated the agility of the fabricators, who continued to navigate numerous challenges due to the global pandemic. "From erecting socially-distanced outdoor dining environments, corporate briefing centers, virtual trade show booths and beyond, these featured fabrication shops have demonstrated why they're not simply vendors, but strategic partners and valued team members."
Gilvar attributes The Trade Group's ability to be agile and serve client's ever-changing needs to the fact that the company is a full-service, one-stop shop with a deep pool of talent. As he explains, "It's easy for us to pivot for our clients because we own our own shops and employ creative, dedicated team members who strive to meet every client need. From design concepting and engineering to printing, fabrication and technology integration, we can handle everything under one roof."
To learn more about The Trade Group's event marketing, creative design, structural design and fabrication services call 800-343-2005 or visit http://www.tradegroup.com for more information.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences.
Media Contact
Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, 800-343-2005, info@tradegroup.com
SOURCE The Trade Group