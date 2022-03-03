VICTORIA, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori Escalante, a wonderful children's author, has completed her new book "Skellyanne": an adorably delightful children's tale.
Skellyanne lives in a special land where everyone, like her, is a skeleton. They stay away from the gate that separates them from people with skin. When Skelly and her beloved pet Fluffy go on an adventure they end up separated, one on each side of the wall.
Published by Page Publishing, Lori Escalante's playful tale follows brave little Skelly as she tightropes over the wall in hopes of reuniting with her bony friend.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Skellyanne" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
