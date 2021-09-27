SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is excited to commence renovations on the 12-story Granada Homes Senior Living Apartments, an age restricted low-income housing property located at 311 S. St. Mary's Street on the River Walk. The project will involve a complete revitalization of the 249-unit multifamily building, originally built in 1928.
Renovations will include a restoration of levels one and 15 per historic guidelines to include updated unit amenities such as countertops and appliances, 16 new apartment units, and community leasing and amenity space. Exterior improvements will also be made to the ground floor to restore historic, character-defining features.
The building will remain occupied during the rehabilitation with current residents moving to a renovated unit upon completion. When the renovations are complete, the riverfront common areas will look almost exactly as they did in 1928 when the building originally opened.
"Cadence McShane is pleased to have been selected as general contractor for this historic renovation," remarked Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President of Cadence McShane. "This is a unique and exciting project that we are proud to be a part of. We look forward to bringing the building back to its original roots."
The project will also include a complete overhaul of the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.
CREO Architects will serve as project architect. Merchants Capital and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations ("AFL-CIO") are providing financing to the project. Completion of the renovations is slated for late 2022.
