AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swivel, a technology platform that transforms the way commercial real estate is marketed, leased, and planned, today announced its rapid growth and customer success in the South Florida commercial office market. Swivel's first regional customer deployed the company's Interactive Space Showcase solution in September 2020, and Swivel now supports 12 properties for four of the region's most influential entities, including JLL and IP Capital Partners.
"New office development and redevelopment of outdated class B offices continues to surge in South Florida, which makes differentiating available assets and the leasing process at the property highly important," said Scott Harmon, CEO, Swivel. "Swivel provides a distinct, immersive visual experience that helps developers, landlords and brokers showcase their space in flexible layouts that fit the needs of interested parties. That detailed virtual experience is often what it takes to convince interested parties - especially those that are relocating or expanding into the market for the first time - to shortlist and tour a given property in person."
Swivel's Interactive Space Showcase solution, part of the company's Design Experience Platform, leverages proprietary, interactive 3D technology to provide virtual tours of a space in both its current and prospective configurations. Swivel also offers 3D interactive test fits that enable tenants to experience a space before it's re-modeled or built-out, and to align the final design to their unique programmatic requirements. This leads to assets that are more tenant-friendly and perfectly suited to today's flexible, adaptable and ready-for-work demand environment.
In a market like South Florida, this can significantly improve pre-lease timelines for development and redevelopment projects by helping a tenant visualize new layouts without requiring the owner to invest capital in physical build outs before a lease is signed. It also allows prospective tenants to provide feedback on what they like or what they would need to change before signing a lease, and gives them the confidence to complete a deal more quickly.
One Swivel customer in South Florida, IP Capital Partners, uses Interactive Space Showcase to manage nearly 100k sq. ft. of local office space at the Plantation Corporate Center and Crystal Corporate Center, with another deployment planned at Sabal Corporate Center. The solution enables them to showcase multiple layouts to prospects to generate business and nurture relationships deep into the leasing process. Although their available space might still be in the form and design of the previous tenant, they can collaborate with potential tenants on build-out options and enable them to visually experience what the space could look like on move in day.
"By leveraging Swivel at Plantation Corporate Center to showcase a couple different conceptual build outs, we have been able to differentiate our asset, make more short-lists by helping tenants visualize what the space could potentially look like, and save money by virtually - rather than physically - building out the suite," said Juan Mira, Managing Director, IP Capital Partners.
Nationwide, Swivel has demonstrated a 17.75x for landlords with vacant space, and has helped landlords reach upwards of 1,500 additional tenants and brokers—increasing the number of in person tours and RFPs. Swivel's technology has been deployed across hundreds of properties totaling more than 100 million square feet.
About Swivel
Swivel is the Design Experience Platform that enables commercial property owners to efficiently market, lease and digitally build out tenant workspaces prior to construction. Today, many of the largest institutional ownership groups and global brokerages, including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL, use Swivel's sophisticated visualization technology to reduce the time and cost associated with commercial office leasing. Swivel is backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark, and Floodgate. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
