PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning provider of end-to-end managed cloud communications, network and security services, announced today that Rich Gavaghen, a telecom veteran with more than 20 years of executive sales experience, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales.
In his new role, Gavaghen leads revenue-generation initiatives, including channel sales and account management, sales engineering, recruiting, profit-and-loss management, training, culture building and partnering with marketing to drive brand awareness.
"Rich has grown revenue and helped create a winning culture in every organization he's served," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer at NetFortris. "He's laser-focused on retention of customers, partners and employees by setting expectations and delivering accountability. We're thrilled to welcome Rich to the NetFortris team and look forward to driving growth together."
Before joining NetFortris, Gavaghen held executive sales positions for more than two decades. These included roles as Vice President of Sales at Digital Realty, Vice President of Sales at ByteGrid and Senior Director of Sales at Zayo Group (formerly Latisys). Earlier in his career, Gavaghen served in regional sales executive positions at XO Communications, Internap and Cbeyond.
Gavaghen is a current member and former national board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships.
"I'm excited to start the next chapter of my career with NetFortris," said Gavaghen. "We are a well-funded, flat organization with strong leadership and a cutting-edge managed IT solution set that's priced fairly for businesses of all sizes that are accelerating their digital transformations to survive and thrive despite the pandemic."
