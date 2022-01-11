BUDA, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers looking for pre-owned vehicles with warranty coverage in the Austin, Buda, and San Marcos areas can visit a Kyle Chapman Motors franchise. The dealership now offers 18 months or 18,000 miles limited powertrain warranty, whichever is first, on each of the models in its inventory. A powertrain warranty covers the expenses of repairing or replacing any powertrain components, including the engine, drivetrain and transmission. This warranty will be advantageous for customers as these parts are the most expensive to fix.
With an eclectic range of models from the Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Toyota brands, customers can opt for their dream ride without worrying about the quality. To ensure that the highest quality standards are maintained, the vehicle first undergoes a "Before Road Test," where shakes, rattles or rolls are diagnosed and fixed. Subsequently, a thorough inspection guarantees the utmost safety and reliability. Finally, the "Post Road Test" checks for any more chinks in the armor.
Customers looking for more information about the limited powertrain warranty can visit the dealership's website at https://www.kylechapmanmotors.com/ or head out to 5324 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751. If clients have any queries, they could call the dealership on 512-782-0111.
