SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstmark Credit Union is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the five-time NBA championship San Antonio Spurs. The partnership gives the credit union additional visibility and expands its reach to help more people better their lives.
"We are thrilled to partner with a high caliber organization such as our hometown San Antonio Spurs," says Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO of Firstmark Credit Union. "We feel our values and culture closely align, and through a shared commitment to community service, we are excited to make a positive impact together."
Spurs School Employee Appreciation Program
Starting with the 2021-22 season and extending through 2023, Firstmark will present the Spurs School Employee Appreciation Program, where San Antonio school employees receive exclusive access to discounted seats at all Spurs home games. RC Buford, CEO of SS&E, and Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO of Firstmark Credit Union, launched the partnership speaking together at a Firstmark all-staff event on Monday.
"Teamwork is a powerful thing and can multiply our impact," said Buford. "We're excited to join forces with Firstmark to celebrate and support much-deserving teachers in our city."
Firstmark will recognize a total of ten local teachers at home games throughout the 2021-22 season. Each teacher will receive Spurs home game tickets and a Spurs and Firstmark prize pack. Fans can nominate their favorite teacher online at spurs.com/firstmark.
In addition to enjoying exceptional service, Firstmark offers access to products that stimulate savings, home ownership and financial wellness, helping members achieve their dreams.
The Power to Make an Impact Together
Beginning with a soft rollout, the credit union introduced a new checking product with a $1 impact fee contributed to the Firstmark Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to supporting the vital work of those in the education community. The Power of the Dollar™ Checking, which goes to market later this month, includes a $1 impact fee to help fund important educational initiatives on behalf of the members of Firstmark. To join the movement and share in this collective cause, visit firstmarkcu.org/impact.
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for more than 88 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping people to better their lives. For more information, visit https://www.firstmarkcu.org or call 210.442.0100.
