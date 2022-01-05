SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart announces the opening of its Level II "Lakeside" Extended Recovery Program in Bandera, Texas, that is a next step option for active military, veterans, and first responders after completing their current Level I Residential Treatment and Training Program. This new Level II Lakeside Extended Treatment and Training Program had a soft opening on December 13, 2021, and is officially launching today.
As the first and ONLY private and accredited treatment and training program in the United States that is exclusively for our frontline protectors, Warriors Heart's new multi-level options offer a more comprehensive healing program for warriors struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTS (post-traumatic stress), mild TBI (traumatic brain injury) and co-occurring issues.
Warriors Heart offers a Full Continuum of Care, which includes: Detox, Day Treatment, Residential Treatment and Training Programs (Level I), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Sober Living (60-day minimum), Aftercare – and now the new Lakeside Extended Recovery Program (Level II). Warriors who decide to extend treatment past the Level I 42 days will go into Lakeside training or a Warrior can sign up for both Level I and Level II training upfront.
Based on 2000+ warriors enrolling in the Warriors Heart Level I Treatment and Training Program and feedback over the past five years, the team is launching this new Level II extension to better serve and transition our frontline protectors to real life after treatment. This new program is located on their 543-acre ranch in the Texas Hill Country just outside San Antonio. New "home-like retreat" style buildings have been built for this new secure setting with private rooms that feel like the "opposite of a hospital".
When asked, "Why are you launching this Level II Program?," Warriors Heart CEO/Co-Founder Josh Lannon explained, "Addiction did not happen overnight, and neither will the recovery and healing. Many short-term programs do a good job of opening the wounds up, but do not have the time required to clean and heal them. Healing the body, mind and spirit takes a stable environment, routine, and consistency. This new extended program provides our warriors with more to come home whole again."
Former Special Forces and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner (U.S. Army veteran with 21 years of service, 1990-2011) played an integral role in developing these healing programs based on his first-hand experience. Spooner emphasizes, "We are dedicated to reducing the alarming number of veteran and first responder suicides by providing our protectors with a secure place to heal with their peers. This extended program enables us to assist in rebuilding the lives of more warriors so they are more confident in real life."
Warriors Heart Level I– Treatment and Training Program (42 days, 6 weeks) – This Level I treatment is built as Foundational Training program. The goal is to assist clients get grounded in a secure environment. The program is in a safe healing space where there is no shame or stigma when asking for help. Clients can openly share their experiences, thoughts and feelings with peers and professionals, who welcome them "home" on day one.
The Level I Program includes:
- Detox to remove chemicals with professional medical support.
- Stabilization to get you back on your feet.
- Substance Abuse Treatment.
- PTSD/Trauma Therapy.
- Back to Basics life skills.
- Family Communication Training with loved ones and professional support.
- Secure Environment.
- Holistic Healing Electives (Metal Shop, Wood Shop, Gym, Hiking, K-9, Yoga, Meditation and more).
Warriors Heart Level II – Lakeside Extended Treatment and Training Program (after 42 days) - To assist Level I clients strengthen and rebuild their lives with enhanced tools, Warriors Heart's Level II treatment is an optional next phase to stay for "up to" an additional 60 days in a secure environment. The new program can help warriors be more confident with their transition back into life.
The Level II Extended Recovery Program includes:
- Healing the body, mind and spirit in a stable environment and routine with consistency.
- Better transition to real life by practicing tools learned in Level I.
- Family Programming and Workshops with loved ones and professional support.
- Advanced Training of Life Skills Tools.
- Groups and Individual Sessions.
- Better define your Personal Mission in Life and Next Steps (Mission: My Life).
- Support for External Appointments.
- Supportive and Secured Environment.
- Private Rooms.
- Brain Treatment using MeRT (Magnetic e Resonance Therapy).
- Holistic Healing Electives.
After completing Level I and/or Level II, Warriors Heart clients will have the option of the Sober Living Program (60-day minimum) and IOP at the Warriors Heart Lodge in Bandera, Texas.
Warriors Heart Co-Founder Lisa Lannon expressed heartfelt thanks; "We are grateful to our warriors, dedicated team and the community for supporting our expanded program. Thank you for being part of the solution to heal our military, veterans and first responders when they need us most, just as they were always there when we needed them."
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio): Warriors Heart is the first and only private accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart gives "warriors" the option of Detox, Day Treatment, Residential Treatment and Training (Level I), Lakeside Extended Treatment and Training (Level II), Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, San Antonio Business Journal and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://www.warriorsheart.com
