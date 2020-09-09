Highly Anticipated Book "The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent" is a #1 Amazon Bestseller and a #1 Amazon Hot New Release

Foreword by Jocko Willink, NY Times bestselling author, podcaster and retired Naval Officer who served in the Navy SEALs Written by Mike Sarraille, George Randle, with Josh Cotton, PhD--the book addresses the top pain point of all businesses and business leaders: how to attract and retain top talent