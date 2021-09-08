AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CG&S Design-Build announced the passing of the company's co-founder Clarence Guerrero earlier this month. Clarence was 93 and is survived by his wife Stella, eight children, 33 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Born on April 18, 1928, Clarence grew up in east Austin, TX during the Great Depression as one of seven children. He learned carpentry from a young age by following his father on job sites across the region. Clarence spent two years in the Navy before attending one year of architecture drafting school and continuing to pursue carpentry.
Clarence met Stella at a dance held at St. Edward's University and the foundation of the Austin-based architect builder started when Clarence and Stella married in 1953. The two moved into a house Clarence built himself and began their family. As the family grew, the couple purchased land in the country to accommodate more storage and an office. The CG&S Design-Build offices sit on the same property today.
Clarence's roles over the years encompassed every facet of the business and he ran each job himself during the company's early years. As the business grew, he was supported by Stella, who aided in bookkeeping and several different office roles, and his children who also helped with various aspects of the business from a young age.
According to Dolores Guerrero Davis, Clarence's daughter and the current president of CG&S Design-Build, the family-run business was a constant presence in the Guerrero household.
"Our parents grew our family as they were establishing the company and that shifted the focus of their business model from taking on enough work to live to a business model that supported enough business to create a company that was meaningful and could be passed on to their children," Guerrero Davis said.
Clarence and Stella sold the company to their children in the 1990s. Over 60 years later, CG&S Design-Build continues to serve the Austin community aided by a third generation of family members.
"My dad understood if he worked hard, he would be successful and provide for his family. That was the foundation of taking Clarence Guerrero and Sons and turning it into what CG&S is today. He was aware other people could take over," Guerrero Davis said. "Our company culture has always been about reflecting the loyalty and love of family in our relationships with each and in our projects. To honor my father's legacy, I hope we can continue to reflect his work ethic and the stories of his experiences through this company."
Outside of the business, Clarence was a generous host and always enjoyed inviting friends into his south Austin home for weekly get-togethers where he served barbecue and beer. His hobbies included racing and owning quarter horses at Manor Downs. He was a lifelong devout Catholic and an avid University of Texas fan.
Clarence will be missed by many, but he leaves behind the memory of his integrity, humor, strong character, unique talents and enduring legacy in the beautiful homes and spaces he built across Austin, as well as through the large, loving family he created.
About CG&S Design-Build
CG&S Design-Build is a local architect-building company specializing in full-service design, interiors and construction services. Started as a family business over 60 years ago, CG&S was founded on a culture of loyalty and dedication to hard work – delivering the highest quality product to their clients. Since then, CG&S has grown into a locally and nationally recognized design-build company with hundreds of projects under its belt, but they haven't forgotten their homegrown roots. CG&S strives for perfection with every client, no matter the size or scope of the project. At their core, CG&S is a group of individuals who work collaboratively toward one sole purpose: making great homes.
Media Contact
Courtney Bianchi, lookthinkmake, 317-965-0275, cb@lookthinkmake.com
SOURCE lookthinkmake