HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The energy workforce, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and leaders will be coming together to celebrate all the unique, diverse perspectives that will pave the planet's way forward at the ALLY Energy Transition on Tap Open House at Greentown Labs Houston on December 7-8, 2021. A limited number of in-person tickets and online seats are available by registering here. Sponsors include ChampionX, Sodexo Energy Resources, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.
"We are on the cusp of the greatest time yet for the energy industry, not only in how we make and use energy but who is leading the change," says Byron Pope, ChampionX Vice President, ESG and Investor Relations. "We're proud to be a sponsor of this celebration and a proud member of ALLY Energy working to create a diverse and equitable energy transition."
The Energy Transition on Tap will feature discussions around the energy ecosystem, markets, technology, diversity, allyship, and the role of policy and ESG. Startup companies from Greentown Labs Houston will pitch their businesses and community groups will share the unique role they play in the transition.
"Houston has led since Spindletop. We invented energy innovation more than 120 years ago. Sodexo delivers the safest and best ongoing service and support to all major energy and mining clients in Houston and globally, as they innovate, collaborate, invest and do what it takes to create a lower-carbon world," says Maggie Seeliger, Global Head/SVP Strategy & Development, Energy & Resources, Sodexo.
"We stand in a critical and historic moment in the energy industry. As we have done for over a hundred years, we must seize the opportunity. We must evolve, innovate and adapt. To be successful, we absolutely must do this together – as one united broader energy industry," Hillary H. Holmes, Partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.
The event will feature several compelling speakers and panels including:
- Angela Blanchard, Brown University Senior Fellow, Board Member, Business Innovation Factory
- Juliana Garaizar, Head of Houston Incubator and VP of Innovation, Greentown Labs
- Hillary Holmes, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Kay McCall, Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alliance Houston
- Byron Pope, Vice President, ESG & Investor Relations, ChampionX Corporation
- Ann Rosenberg, SVP for Sustainable Development, Wood PLC
- Maggie Seeliger, Global Head/SVP Strategy & Development, Energy & Resources, Sodexo
- Bobby Tudor, Partner, Perella Weinberg Partners, Chairman of Tudor, Pickering & Holt
- Erin Twamley, Author and Educator, STEM Superheroes
"The Energy Transition on Tap is a reason to celebrate the people leading the change: the energy workforce. We are delighted to raise a toast to the growth for ALLY Energy, its community, our clients, partners, and investors in our new home, Greentown Labs Houston," says Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO.
ABOUT ALLY ENERGY
ALLY Energy is the leading diversity, equity, and inclusion talent platform that builds culture, careers, and skills for an equitable energy transition. The global community connects the energy industry to resources and best practices and is a neutral platform for dialogue and actions to address ESG, equity, the environment, and the new economy. The community includes professionals and startups in 120 countries in nearly 1,000 companies across energy in oil and natural gas, utilities, renewables, and technology. ALLY is an inaugural member of Greentown Labs, North America's largest incubator for high-growth climate tech and cleantech companies.
Media Contact
ALLY Energy, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, membership@allyenergy.com
SOURCE ALLY Energy