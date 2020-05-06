First Quarter Highlights - Net Revenue of $1.2 billion, down 3% year-over-year on a GAAP basis and 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis - GAAP Net Loss of $21 million; Adjusted Net Income[1] of $29 million - Adjusted EBITDA of $99 million[2], down 22% year-over-year - GAAP EPS of ($0.17); Adjusted EPS[3] of $0.24