AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Reynolds, and its Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Scott Powell, are scheduled to present at five conferences in September 2020.
During the conferences, Mr. Reynolds and Dr. Powell will outline Volition's business, clinical, regulatory and operational milestones, as well as the Company's recently announced quarterly financial results.
Details of the conference presentations (all virtual) are as follows:
Conference: LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 9:00 am EDT
Registration Link: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/
Conference: GCFF Virtual Conference – Investing in Innovation
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12:00 pm EDT
Registration Link: https://nai500.com/events/gcff-2020-investing-in-innovation
Conference: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 8:00 am EDT
Registration Link: https://cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup
Conference: Life Sciences Investor Forum
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 10:00 am EDT
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/30GjErk
Conference: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Presentation Date/Time: Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:50 am EDT
Registration Link: https://www.oppenheimer.com/events/2020/healthcare-fall- summit.aspx
About Volition
Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.
Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.
NucleosomicsTM is a trademark and/or service mark of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries.
Media / Investor Contacts
Louise Batchelor, Volition
+44 (0)7557 774620
Scott Powell, Volition
investorrelations@volition.com
+1 (646) 650 1351
Joseph Green, Edison Advisors
+1 (646) 653 7030