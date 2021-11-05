SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteOwl LLC, a leader in security system information management, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Mayes as Vice President of Sales. Armed with over 25 years of experience in security sales and business development, along with a deep knowledge of the security industry, Mayes is uniquely qualified to spearhead SiteOwl's push into new markets across the US.
"I'm thrilled to join a team bringing cutting-edge, cloud-based technology to the security industry," said Mayes. "This technology is poised to make a positive impact for security integrators and end-users alike, and I look forward to growing the team and evangelizing the SiteOwl story. Once you've seen what SiteOwl can do, you'll wonder how you did your job without it!"
Mayes joins SiteOwl after a three-year stint with Synectic Systems, where she worked as VP of Sales, Americas. Prior to that role, she held similar positions for Seagate and Pelco, two leading security technology sales organizations, as well as management positions at several integration companies across the US. She also continues to serve as a member of the Executive Council for the Security Industry Association (SIA).
"Everyone on the SiteOwl team is excited to have Stephanie join us during this critical growth period for our company," said Siteowl CEO Joseph Ndesandjo. "Stephanie's passion for security and her extensive history with our core user group is exactly what SiteOwl needs to continue growing at scale."
About SiteOwl
SiteOwl is the world's first and only platform for end-to-end security system lifecycle management.
Leveraging a suite of unique, cloud-based technology tools, SiteOwl partners with both system integrators and end-users to deploy and manage security systems at scale.
