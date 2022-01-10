HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Information Consultants, LP (ICON), a Houston-based group of companies offering a suite of consulting, staffing, direct sourcing and independent contractor compliance services announces that CEO and trail blazer, Pamela O'Rourke, has received WBEA's Cutting Edge & Connection Advocate of the Year Award. In addition, ICON proudly took home the WBEA's Supplier of the Year Award.
WBEA's Cutting Edge Awards recognizes members and Women Business Enterprises for the amount of business they have done with women-owned businesses. These businesses are on the "cutting edge" of shaping supplier diversity and leveling the field for women-owned businesses to compete. The Connection Awards recognizes corporate members and WBEs for their engagement with the WBEA and those that exemplify their mission to increase business opportunities for women owned businesses.
O'Rourke is honored to be recognized among her peers and other women entrepreneurs and minority business owners by WBEA as Advocate of the Year. Criteria for being awarded WBEA's Advocate of the Year included financial support to the organization, WBEA involvement and servitude as well as the level of support to other minority owned businesses and advocacy organizations for supplier diversity. ICON has been a Certified Women's Business Enterprise since 2001 and O'Rourke continues to support and mentor other women business owners through donations, scholarships and serving on various WBEA boards and committees.
ICON was recognized for its innovation in human capital solutions. Founded by O'Rourke in 1998, ICON provides Fortune 500 clients with the latest in direct sourcing AI, powered by Opptly, that enhances the talent acquisition process using transformative technology, turnkey recruitment automation, and a constantly growing candidate community. In addition, ICON has developed ICONpliance which is a proprietery technology for independent contractor compliance. ICONpliance resolves the compliance challenges and concerns relating to the engagement and management of independent contractors. ICON continues to invest in exceptional services and technology that only they can offer the marketplace.
The late 2020 acquisition of Vendorpass (formerly an Adecco Company), a strong provider of EOR and IC Compliance services to enterprise companies, is a prime example of ICON's commitment to growth. This has expanded ICON and its subsidiaries' total contingent labor spend under management by approximately 60% making ICON one of the largest providers of EOR and IC Compliance services for enterprise companies throughout North America. ICON's innovative business approach and dedication to client satisfaction has resulted in ICON reaching over $650 million in revenue, with more than 6,000 consultants across the US and Canada.
About ICON Information Consultants:
ICON Information Consultants, LP is a Houston based, women owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-three years with over 6,000 contractors on staff within the US and Canada. Specializing in human capital solutions, ICON's services also include consulting, independent contractor management and direct sourcing. https://www.iconconsultants.com/
About WBEA:
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance is committed to increasing business opportunities for women-owned businesses and corporate members through education, programs, and professional networking. As an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the WBEA serves as a third-party certifying organization for women-owned business enterprises (WBEs) in south Texas.
