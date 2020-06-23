HOUSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is almost here and Tajín International Corporation is pleased to come together with Outshine® Snacks to announce their first-ever frozen snack in the United States, Outshine Mango with Tajín. This frozen fruit bar is the perfect sweet and tangy pairing of real juicy mangos and a sprinkle of the chili-lime seasoning.
The Tajín and Outshine relationship started two years ago when the two category leaders came together. The brands first launched cross-promotional initiatives that tapped into consumer snacking behavior of sweet and spicy combinations, which perfectly aligned with the pairing of real fruit and chili-lime spices. Based on their early success, the brands worked together to develop and launch Outshine Mango with Tajín, inspired by consumers who were already sprinkling Tajín on their favorite frozen fruit bars.
"Since day one, Tajín has been committed to creating a family-friendly brand; combining the highest quality ingredients that bring out the flavor in foods and beverages, and especially creating a unique taste on fruits, vegetables and other healthy and tasty snacks," said Javier Leyva, Tajín International Corp Director for the U.S. "We are dedicated to partnering with iconic U.S. brands to bring new, exciting flavors to the market. We're proud to collaborate with Outshine snacks within Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, a company that shares our passion for high quality products and family values, to enable more American consumers to enjoy the unique taste of our product."
"Outshine is continuously innovating to bring new refreshing and delicious flavors and experiences to our fans. That's why we've partnered with Tajín to bring a new twist on the classic combo of Mango and chili-lime," said Meg Sutula, Marketing Manager of Outshine Snacks. "We hope families love Outshine Mango with Tajín bars as much as we do!"
Outshine Mango with Tajin is available now at grocery stores nationwide including Walmart, Safeway, and Meijer.
Partnering with more than 14 companies around the world, Tajín currently has more than 50 products on the market with various partner companies, five in the United States, five in Mexico and four in other international markets. In addition to the new Outshine frozen snack bar, fans can also enjoy Tajín flavored chips, dried fruits, desserts, candies, and even create their own cocktails sprinkled with the seasoning. Nuts, trail mix, toasted corn and peanuts are also on the roster.
Tajín Clásico Seasoning is the #1 chili lime seasoning in Mexico and the U.S. It has been featured by Food Network Magazine among the top trends for 2020 and as a lifestyle changer by The New York Times last year. Tajin's unique tangy flavor continues to attract consumers across the United States who are adding it to their vegetables, fruits, corn on the cob, avocado toast and popcorn, among other food.
About Tajín
Tajín is a privately held company established in Mexico since 1985. Its subsidiary office, Tajín International was incorporated in the United States in 1993. The leading fruit seasoning in Mexico and in the U.S., Tajín is a well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Its unique flavor transforms the taste of fruits and vegetables from ordinary to extraordinary. It is also a great addition to meats and beverages. Tajín is produced in Zapopán, Mexico from world class chiles bought from farmers in the region and then exported to the U.S. as a packaged and branded product, approved by the FDA, to be sold at wholesale and retail. Tajín is sold in more than 24,000 points of sale in the U.S. www.tajin.com.
About Outshine
Outshine snacks are made with quality ingredients to help you shine. We believe in nutrition labels with words you can pronounce and the goodness of real fruit and juice. For whenever you want to get your feel-good snacking on, we have a wide variety of delicious frozen Fruit Bars, Half-Dipped Fruit Bars dipped in dark chocolate, Fruit & Cream bars and Simply Yogurt bars. For more information, please visit www.outshinesnacks.com. You can also check out the latest updated at facebook.com/Outshine, on Instagram or Twitter (@outshinesnacks)