Sekisui Specialty Chemicals produces several lines of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers: 1) Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, the original polyvinyl alcohol products trusted in a variety of applications, 2) Selvol Ultalux, cosmetic grade polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers, 3) Selvol Ultiloc, unique polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers for specialty applications, and 4) Selvol Premiol, specialized polyvinyl alcohol products for the oilfield industry. (PRNewsfoto/Sekisui Specialty Chemicals)