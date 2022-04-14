Nix joins The 20 MSP Group leadership team as CISO
PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading MSP organization, The 20, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Nix as the company's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
With more than two decades of experience in compliance and cybersecurity, Nix brings a breadth and depth of knowledge to the position and a firm commitment to the digital safety of The 20 and its clients.
As CISO, Nix will spearhead the evolution of The 20's multi-layered approach to cybersecurity in accordance with both industry and regulatory requirements, as well as leading-edge research and innovation.
Nix has a proven track record of helping businesses and organizations develop cybersecurity frameworks to repel threats and ensure compliance with GDRP, NIST, CMMC, ISO, and other common regulatory standards. His work in the education sector has also been transformative; in 2019, Nix helped secure approval from the Texas State Education Board for a Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity. He currently serves on the Advisory Technology Board for Collin County Community College.
Prior to joining The 20, Nix spent 8 years at The 20's sister company, Roland Technology Group, where he served as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
"There is no one in our industry with more integrity than Ken, or a stronger passion for safeguarding data in this dangerous digital era," said Ken Pecot, COO of The 20. "I've had the pleasure of seeing him exhibit unmatched leadership as Chief Information Officer at Roland Technology, and I couldn't be more excited to announce his appointment as our new Chief Information Security Officer. With Ken at the helm of The 20's information security strategy, our future is looking bright — and secure."
Ken Nix rounds out The 20's executive leadership team, which includes Tim Conkle (CEO), Ken Pecot (COO), Crystal McFerran (CMO), Mark Elliott (CRO), Ciera Cole (CXO), and Donna Pebworth (CFO).
"I am tremendously honored to be joining a company as forward-thinking as The 20," said Nix. "Cybersecurity and compliance are mission-critical, as they affect everything within a business, and my focus going forward will be on further strengthening The 20's security posture and maintaining compliance to foster growth and protect our clients."
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit http://www.the20.com
