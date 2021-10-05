HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland Garcia, as co-chair of the Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board (MHAB), will be the co-host for the MHAB's Houston Hispanic Heritage Virtual Awards Ceremony airing on Oct. 14. Garcia is a shareholder in the Global Litigation Practice at law firm Greenberg Traurig, where he practices from the Houston office.
The annual awards recognize Hispanics who have made exemplary contributions toward improving the quality of life within the City of Houston's Hispanic community. The on-line awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m. CDT. For information on access to the virtual program, click here.
"Being intentional is critical when it comes to your efforts to build diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to recognize those leading the way," Garcia, said. "Serving on the MHAB is an honor, as is having the opportunity to celebrate the Hispanic leaders in our community during National Hispanic Heritage Month."
As co-chair of the MHAB, Garcia serves as a liaison between the Hispanic community and the mayor of the city of Houston. His responsibilities include providing viable recommendations on policies that will advance the social, political, and economic issues of all Hispanics and citizens citywide.
Garcia is an experienced litigator who has tried lawsuits in state and federal trial courts and has argued appeals in state and federal appellate courts. He has handled many high-profile cases and has been quoted regarding these cases by The National Law Journal, Houston Chronicle, Dallas Morning News, Austin-American Statesman, Corpus Christi Caller Times, Texas Lawyer, Law360, and others.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. Given these and other related efforts, the firm has achieved Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus from The Diversity Lab, and has been recognized by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drive
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 200. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP