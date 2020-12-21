- Strategic combination expands Viasat's commercial connectivity offering - RigNet stockholders to receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat stock per RigNet share, a 17.9% premium over both companies' 20-day volume-weighted average prices - RigNet's Board of Directors and largest stockholder support transaction - Transaction expected to close by mid-calendar year 2021 - Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time