ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive touch displays and collaboration solutions, announced today the release of their new ultra-high-definition line of interactive displays, the Q Series.
The new Q series features include a powerful Android 11 based operating system, a built-in Wi-Fi 6 module, USB Type C connectivity with 65 watts of power delivery, embedded 20-watt 2.0 channel speakers, anti-microbial, anti-fingerprint and anti-reflective glass, user profiles to help eliminate the hassle of device and user switching, an optional flexible 4K camera module with 120° field of view, and many more exciting features and upgrades.
"We are excited to introduce the Newline Q series because it truly brings efficiency and high performance to the classroom and your teams. The Q Series helps build a dynamic and engaging environment with the ability to connect those near and far and collaborate on one interactive canvas,'' said Ty Hall, VP of Sales and Marketing for Newline Interactive.
Newline Interactive's Q Series will be in stock and ready to ship in April 2022. Find out more information and how to place an order for the Newline Q Series at http://www.newline-interactive.com/usa/products/qseries/
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.
