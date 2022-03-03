DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --UniFocus, the leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, has today announced an expansion of its solution offerings for the restaurant industry that will solidify the company's position as the market's most advanced and comprehensive innovator of labor management technology. With a wide array of point-of-sale integrations and the highest level of accuracy in service demand forecasting, as well as employee instant pay capabilities and access to the full suite of Knowcross task/maintenance management solutions, UniFocus continues to push the boundaries on restaurant productivity, service quality and profitability.
By forming strategic partnerships with the industry's leading PoS providers, UniFocus leverages the full range of real-time analytics that shed light on business performance and anticipated service demand. Unlike competing platforms that only utilize sales and revenue data, UniFocus also takes customer behavior and transactional history as well as other metrics into account, providing a fully and consistently accurate projection of exactly how much labor is required to meet customer expectations. Featuring advanced AI technology, UniFocus also stands out for its unique ability to leverage intelligent algorithms to automatically forecast service demand levels, not just by the day, but by the hour and by individual operational area. Managers can also experience substantial time-savings and enhanced productivity with UniFocus' ability to automate the scheduling of employees. while ensuring labor rule compliance and meeting individual staff schedule needs.
With its recent acquisition of Knowcross, UniFocus now also serves as the industry's go-to source for every aspect of labor, task, and maintenance management. Solutions available to restaurants under the UniFocus umbrella include Knowcross Service, Maintenance, Glitch and Inspections. Each platform is fully mobile enabled to provide teams with a real-time analysis of current assignments, repair issues or customer concerns. This not only prevents tasks from being overlooked but also allows over-stretched employees to better balance workloads and focus on priority assignments requiring immediate attention.
"Restaurant operations involve many moving parts when it comes to effective labor management and with the additional challenges brought on by the workforce shortage and new regulations, it is critical that businesses can rely on technology providers to create an environment of maximum efficiency across all employee touchpoints," said Mark Heymann, Founder of UniFocus. "Until now, the restaurant industry could only deploy a piecemeal approach to managing their workforce, resulting in missed opportunities to make service improvements, increase revenue and create a workplace culture that boosts staff loyalty. UniFocus is honored to serve as the industry's first full-service labor management provider and we look forward to seeing more restaurants leverage our advanced tools to make faster, yet more informed decisions that simultaneously address the needs of employers, their customers and staff alike."
As more employees seek jobs offering greater financial stability, UniFocus also provides restaurateurs with the ability to offer instant access to wages and tips. Once a shift has been completed, staff members can receive up to 50 percent of their earned wages as well as tips, using UniFocus' advanced Tip Distribution System. Daily access to earnings can make all the difference for employees who live paycheck to paycheck. This ability significantly eliminates the need for employees to have to rely on predatory lending services while preventing an otherwise content and productive staff member from seeking opportunities elsewhere.
For more information, please visit UniFocus.com.
About UniFocus
UniFocus is the only complete workforce management platform designed to fundamentally shift the way service industries manage labor. The powerful platform helps managers plan with intelligent Labor Management tools that automatically produce accurate forecasts, optimized schedules based on business demand, employee availability, service standards and work rules. Staff is easily aligned with a world class Time and Attendance module that communicates schedules and facilitates swaps with tools like Shift Genius that live within an intuitive mobile app. Once scheduled, frontline employees operate with ease from the industry leading Knowcross Task Management suite that streamlines guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, inspections and glitches.
With traditional workplace silos removed, managers benefit from a complete view of analytics and a personalized virtual assistant, Odin, that highlights opportunities to improve productivity and cost controls while keeping an eye on guest satisfaction and employee engagement. UniFocus is arming managers with best-in-class decision making technology in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, and healthcare industries. Check us out at UniFocus.com to more about the labor paradigm shift.UniFocus.com to learn more about the labor paradigm shift.
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
SOURCE UNIFOCUS