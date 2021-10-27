BURLESON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great news for the students graduating near the Burleson area in Texas. Hiley Hyundai of Burleson is offering the Hyundai College Grad Program for qualifying graduates. All the students who qualify for the program will receive a $400 bonus toward the lease or purchase of a brand-new Hyundai from this dealership. Students who have graduated within the past two years or will graduate within the next six months with the necessary proof of employment or an offer letter from a prospective employer would be considered eligible for this program. Please note that this offer is valid through January 4, 2022.
The College Grad Program offered by Hiley Hyundai of Burleson is limited to qualified customers, also subject to credit approval through Hyundai Motor Finance (HMF). The offer applies to all new Hyundai vehicles with Final Pay. The qualified students must have graduated from a U.S.-accredited college or registered nursing school with a Master's, Bachelor's, or Associate's degree within the past two years or will graduate from such a school within the next six months from the date of finance contract. The proof of employment or an offer letter from the employer must have a start date within 90 days from the date of the finance contract and the applicant must not have an adverse credit history.
For more information on the College Graduate Rebate Program, drivers can get in touch with the Hiley Hyundai of Burleson dealership support staff. The dealership is located at 320 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, Texas, 76028. Customers can also reach out to the customer care team, who are available by phone, 817-945-9900 to assist with any of your questions or information requests.
