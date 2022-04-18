New virtual event will provide a full-day of programming, connection and discovery for online community builders and beginners.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), the leader in technology solutions for associations and nonprofits, is hosting Community Lab, a free, one-day, virtual event on April 28 for the community builders of the association and nonprofit world.
Community Lab's full day of community connection, learning and discovery kicks off with an opening panel discussion between Personify's Benjamin Morton, an expert in community consulting, Personify's Erin Geoffroy Sullivan, a marketing and brand leader with expertise in online communities, and thought leader and community influencer, Marjorie Anderson. Marjorie is the founder of Community by Association, and she'll speak with Benjamin and Erin about the possibilities for associations and nonprofits to create and maintain vibrant online communities as inclusive spaces that keep members informed, engaged and connected.
Event programming continues with 12 learning sessions that explore the real-world challenges and opportunities from hundreds of community builders. Sessions will cover a wide variety of topics including building a thriving online community with limited resources, successfully onboarding your team and members, fundraising beyond in-person events and making inclusive practices the foundation of your online space.
The sessions also feature Personify clients such as the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP) and FTK Nation as they share how their associations leverage online communities to increase their fundraising impact and cut down on costs associated with document storage and sharing.
Additionally, peer-to-peer roundtables will provide a space for attendees to connect, share knowledge and learn from each other's successes and failures through topical discussion forums. Each Community Lab learning session is worth one CAE credit.
Whether you're someone who is "community curious" and are beginning to explore the benefits of an online community or you're a seasoned community veteran, Community Lab will be a place for anyone who uses, creates and loves online communities to explore, connect and build together.
For the full Community Lab event schedule, speaker lineup and to register, click here.
About Personify
Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, charities, event organizers, health and wellness facilities, educational institutions, and other purpose-driven organizations to help them manage and grow their communities. Personify's Community Experience Platform combined with their professional service offerings benefit organizations of any size and at any stage of growth. For more information, visit https://personifycorp.com/.
