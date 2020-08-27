In This New Normal, Every "Work From Home" Computer is a Potential Entry Point For Hackers. Here is What Small Businesses Can Do

- This year's Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that roughly 30% of data breaches targeted small business. - With more companies implementing WFH policies and hybrid models, security processes should be revised to ensure protection of company data. - Small organizations often lack the knowledge, staff or and tools to protect themselves from IT security breaches. - Many organizations don't know that 99.9% of automated attacks can be blocked by effectively deploying Microsoft 365 security features - Team Venti, an award-winning Austin based company specializing in Microsoft cloud services, is offering large enterprise security hardening solutions packaged for small businesses and WFH environments.