HOUSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2020, Swapnil Agarwal the CEO and Founder of Karya Property Management and Nitya Capital, personally met with Mayor Turner during a press conference to declare his support for Houston's first responders in the face of COVID-19. Altogether, Swapnil provided $100,000 for Houston's Police Department, $100,000 for fire fighters, and $100,000 for the Harris County Sheriff's Department in donations for the PPE drive. These vital items will bring much needed protection against the coronavirus as the city's essential workers do their best to protect and save lives while serving the greater Houston area.
In light of these extraordinary circumstances that have upended the lives of countless Americans, Swapnil has additionally dedicated financial aid for all Karya Property residents directly impacted. Through the Karya Kares Foundation, Swapnil will be providing up to $1,000 in rental assistance to those unemployed and in dire need as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, to a total of up to $4 million. The company's property management company, Karya Property Management, operates 20,000 apartments across the country, more than half of which are in the Houston area.
About Karya Property Management:
Karya Property Management, based in Houston, Texas, is a privately held full-service multifamily management company that focuses on providing exceptional management services to apartment communities. Since inception, Karya has grown its portfolio to over 20,000 units throughout the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Laredo, Austin, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Kansas City areas, successfully managing all properties in the value chain ranging from deep value-add deals with a significant rehab component to stabilized properties.
About Karya Kares:
Karya Kares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) registered organization, rooted in enriching the lives of generations in the global community. With efforts in cities in the United States and in India, Karya Kares has provided health care, community public health, and educational enrichment. Karya Kares is dedicated to helping those less fortunate get back on their feet with a promise of hope.
For more information, visit https://karyamanagement.com/.