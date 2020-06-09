DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade has committed to match up to $5 million toward employee incentives for eligible small businesses. The program is designed to put money in employee's pockets, boosting morale and productivity after the economic struggle of the market shut down. Eligible businesses will receive up to $500 per location or a max of $20,000 per company towards employee incentives.
Applications will only be available online and businesses can apply starting June 8, 2020. The application period will close on June 30, 2020. Any retailer, restaurant, franchise, call center, auto dealer, or fitness group with multiple locations is eligible to apply. This program is not available to individuals.
"We know many businesses are stretched financially during this time, and so we felt compelled to step up to the plate and support frontline employees in a real way. Our goal is to double every dollar that companies are willing to invest into incentives for their employees," said CEO David Cherrie.
Arcade has a mission to help make one million happy frontline workers worldwide, and sees this new incentive program as a way to support businesses who put their employees first and focus on winning the second half of the year.
Business owners can easily get started doubling their incentive bank by visiting www.arcade.com/powerup
About Arcade
Arcade specializes in workforce performance engagement, with a solution that helps companies gamify employee goals and recognition in a rewarding way that lifts their productivity. Employees earn rewards from thousands of popular brands as they achieve goals set by the business, such as sales performance, customer service scores, or completing tasks.
