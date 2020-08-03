MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reset Energy, LLP announced today the acquisition of Heroes Energy Solutions, LLP and the appointment of Chris Villegas as Chief Executive Officer. The newly reorganized company will focus on energy sector solutions including upstream, midstream, and downstream infrastructure to customers throughout the world.
"This reorganization will allow us to take Reset Energy from a premier plant design and fabrication company to a diversified business capable of providing turnkey solutions from conceptual design to commissioning," said Chris Villegas, CEO of Reset. "We are in a unique position to bridge together the assets of Heroes Energy and Reset Energy to leverage unmatched team competencies and relationships to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers," he added.
Additionally, Reset has initiated the drive to develop alternative technology regarding environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors to promote and protect sustainability of business investments. Reset will utilize its knowhow to provide resilient and socially conscious services for a better future.
"It is our duty to determine the best path forward to protect the interests of our customers while maintaining a deliberate approach to environmentally and socially impactful considerations," said Villegas. "We are very much aware of the need to reconstruct the way we do business to achieve the most desirable results in light of world events and commodity vulnerability. Joe Wallender, the company's founder, will assume an advisory role and will closely monitor our plans for the future. Reset Energy owes a special thanks to Joe for constructing a strong platform for the company to build upon in the future."
Reset Energy has been a premier supplier for plant design and fabrication since 2013, providing high quality equipment packages for the midstream and production industries.
Heroes Energy has specialized in the custom design of modular gas treating skids and process equipment including construction, and has provided customers confidence through the entire process.
Villegas graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering in 1996. Over the past 25 years, he has held a variety of positions with midstream operating companies and an engineering design firm. He has experience with conceptual design, installation, and unit operations in oil and gas. In 2008, Villegas started Heroes Energy Solutions to provide services to the midstream industry. Heroes provided a platform to form partnerships and gain experience in managing business and establishing vision for growth going forward.
About Reset Energy
Reset Energy is a globally focused conceptual design, equipment packaging and turnkey installation company offering solutions in the biofuels, gas, oil and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment products and services, providing upstream, midstream, and downstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Reset Energy is headquartered in Midland, Texas and deploys equipment in North America, as well as to worldwide markets.