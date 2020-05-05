- First quarter net income from continuing operations of $5.9 million (includes $5.7 million tax benefit from enactment of the CARES Act) - First quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $5.5 million - Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $4.4 million, a $3.5 million improvement from first quarter 2019 - Total consolidated cash of $37.5 million at end of March including borrowings of $20 million on the Company's revolver (as a precautionary measure) and approximately $10 million cash proceeds from AMAK share sale - Company's current value growth initiatives expected to yield approximately $4 million in incremental value creation in 2020 - Conference call at 10:00 am ET tomorrow, May 6, 2020