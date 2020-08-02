7-Eleven, Inc. Transforms its U.S. Store Network Through Acquisition of Speedway

Largest Acquisition in Sector History Increases 7-Eleven, Inc. Store Count to Approximately 14,000 Locations in the U.S. and Canada, Supporting Company's Growth Strategy Purchase Price Reflects a Pro Forma EBITDA Multiple of 7.1x, Including $475 Million to $575 Million in Run-rate Synergies, $3 Billion in Tax Benefits and Other Impacts