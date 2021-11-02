SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridging the gap between physical and digital attribution, Stirista, the leader in data-driven marketing solutions, today launched CrossWalk™, a robust geo-attribution intelligence and segmentation solution. The platform allows brand marketers and agencies to attribute in-store traffic and purchases directly to digital campaigns as well as build target audiences.
"Attribution continues to be a source of consternation for brand marketers and agencies as they try to loosely connect the dots between their digital campaign efforts and in-store foot traffic and sales," said Hamid Qayyum, EVP of Products and Marketing, Stirista. "With Crosswalk, Stirista reduces the guesswork and lost marketing attribution with a specialized intelligence solution that gives marketers post-campaign footfall traffic insights, competitive conquesting, and audience expansion in addition to measuring campaign effectiveness directly at the store level."
Revealing post-campaign lift analysis, Crosswalk yields richer mid-funnel marketing attribution value across channels including CTV, mobile, out of home, and online. The solution also enables marketers to create custom polygons around individual locations and events to extend tracking to a variety of situations.
Also, Crosswalk can be deployed directly by brands and agencies within their digital campaign efforts or via Stirista's self-serve media buying platform AdStir to enable the creation of unique behavioral intent audiences.
Stirista is a data-driven marketing solutions provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
