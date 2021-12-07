HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INT's latest release of GeoToolkit.JS data visualization libraries and toolkit integrates many new features, including new live code sandbox, 3D reservoir optimization, schematics customization capabilities, faster TIFF and raster log rendering, time series customization, and more.
With the new live code playground, developers can work with GeoToolkit code in real time, instantly testing their customizations and iterating quickly to fine-tune functionality.
Developers can use the new dual schematics widget which shows/compares two states of schematics in GeoToolkit.JS to implement more complex visualizations, such as planned versus actual drilling. And features like the added horizon intersection for seismic time slice adds a layer of context to seismic visualization.
INT is constantly looking at improving performance, adding new functionality, and helping developers enhance the UX experience. But INT is not limiting its technology to the client side. For large datasets, like seismic, reservoir, or big images, the visualization and the web services are tightly coupled so that only a minimum amount of data is sent based on the viewport and the LOD (Level Of Detail).
"We work closely with our users to understand and incorporate their needs within our products. With this GeoToolkit release, we delivered more features and improvements that will further expand our users' capabilities so they have what they need to customize, build, and deliver their advanced web-based, exploration, drilling and production applications," said Dr. Olivier Lhemann, President of INT.
GeoToolkit.JS 2021.1 also includes capabilities such as improved TypeScript headers, generation and API reverence, revisited reports generation, and more.
RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:
- Live code sandbox — Run tutorials in live code sandbox to test functionality
- Raster Logs and Cloud TIFF Rendering — Server downloads image from cloud, unpacks TIFF image, copy and scale requested tile, convert image to byte array, send bytes array
- 3D Reservoir Optimization and Intersection with Seismic — Optimized reservoir grid with anti-aliasing and improved reservoir performances by filtering cells by IJK/value and neighbor occlusion, intersection of reservoir grid with seismic, and improved seismic intersection points performance and fix interpolation color
- Time Series Styles and Customization — Added barchart mode to TimeSeriesWidget and improved auto limits calculation for TimeSeriesWidget
- Creating PDF Reports with Multiple Widgets — New set of tutorials, CSS support to Document and DocumentViewWidget, virtual DOM Widgets integration, added text alignment in cell, added page header/footer support, CSS Pseudo-classes, CSS borders, CSS margins
