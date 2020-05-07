DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail businesses are struggling to continue to stay open while keeping their customers and prospects safe from the Coronavirus.
Bagwell Promotions now offers a variety of ways for business to meet the unique demands of today's business.
"We're getting a lot of calls about floor decals," says John Bagwell, owner of Bagwell Promotions. "These adhesive signs are easy to position on almost any floor and can be custom produced with any message," he adds.
With floor decals, people can be reminded to keep a 6-foot distance from one another as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Another item readably available is a custom face mask. These can include a logo, message or other information. Businesses or non-profits can order as few as 100 and get delivery is just over 15 days.
Bagwell Promotions also offers traditional face masks, awareness ribbons, and even a coloring book for children that answers questions about the Coronavirus along with other promotional ideas to help promote businesses during this time.
Many restaurants are now providing takeout or to-go orders and are using imprinted bags from Bagwell Promotions to deliver the food and provide a message.
Another hot item now is the "Kooty Key," a germ utility tool that let's users open doors or access elevator or other keys without a physical contact. While this devise has been available for single purchase, it is now available as a promo item with a company name or other imprint.
Additional information is available at https://www.bagwellpromotions.com/ or by calling toll free 1-866-281-8830.
About Bagwell Promotions:
For over 45 years, https://www.bagwellpromotions.com Bagwell Promotions has offered over 499,000 imprinted promotional products from 4,100 suppliers. Traditional promo items include coffee mugs, pens, flashlights, magnets, ID bracelets, key chains and other specialty items along with an assortment of apparel.
