HOUSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patent litigation boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush has been recognized among the top intellectual property law firms by London-based publisher IAM for 2020. In addition, firm partners Michael Heim, Les Payne, Russell Chorush and Eric Enger were honored individually on the IAM 1000 global list of the most-respected practitioners.
Recognition by IAM: The World's Leading Patent Professionals is based on extensive independent research, including interviews with clients, in-house counsel and peers.
"Heim, Payne & Chorush's superhuman trial lawyers are incredibly attuned to market developments," the research staff wrote. "They know how judges are reacting to issues and how the PTAB is approaching them, and understand which patents are strong from an enforceability perspective. This underpins the agile boutique's immeasurable success when litigating against giants of industry and the legal big guns representing them."
IAM noted that the firm used previous wins "as a springboard" for new patent infringement filings, secured great outcomes in Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, and handled major antitrust litigation.
IAM specifically recognized Messrs. Heim, Payne, Chorush and Enger. Mr. Heim also was recently singled out by Managing Intellectual Property among its 2020 IP Stars.
"When Michael Heim, Leslie Payne, Russell Chorush or Eric Enger is on the case, great outcomes are inevitable," the publication said. "Performing flawlessly in court, Heim also plays a valuable support role ... and is a shrewd strategic sounding board. Payne is a resolute captain of litigation teams and a tenacious advocate. Chorush works miracles in large antitrust cases in the pharmaceutical sector; he is a gifted scientist and impeccable patent attorney. Enger does a sterling job running complex cases; with him in charge, everything gets done right."
Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.
