HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice! Energy Management, a national provider of comprehensive energy management services, today announces that it has been awarded one of the 2020 vendor contracts for 'Energy Management Consultation and Related Services' by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). Competitively selected based upon its superior quality, performance, and affordable pricing, as a newly-awarded NCPA vendor, Choice! Energy Management is now able to offer its array of distinctive energy management services to nearly 30,000 members and more than 90,000 public and non-profit agencies who are affiliated with the NCPA nationwide.
NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.
There are more than 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts and thereby able to purchase products and services from its vendors, now including Choice! Energy Management. These agencies include national school districts, higher education institutions, local governments, federal government entities, cities, counties, state agencies, healthcare organizations, religious groups, and nonprofit corporations.
Based in Houston, Texas, Choice! Energy Management offers clients a suite of high-tech energy management services supported by in-house facility intelligence solutions that work to find value and assist in achieving clients' differing goals. Services available to NCPA agencies include strategic procurement (electricity and natural gas), utility data management platforms, sustainability and efficiency solutions, risk management and budgeting, accounts payable services, and more.
Choice! will serve as an NCPA vendor of 'Energy Management Consultation and Related Services' now through December 31, 2023, with options to renew thereafter.
For more information about Choice! Energy Management, visit https://www.choiceenergymanagement.com.