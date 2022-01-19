DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Jeulia, jewelry is more than an accessory - it represents something much more profound. Through jewelry, people are endowed with the ability to personalize a look and evoke emotion and create memories. It is the very mentality of Jeulia; they make premium, artisanal jewelry that embodies both who the customer is and what they stand for.
In the recent development, considering the upcoming event of Valentine's Day, Jeulia has released a new activity of Valentine's Day Sale. It includes 10% OFF SITEWIDE with the CODE: H10, as well as Buy One, Get One 40% OFF with the CODE: H40 discounts on its premium products such as its beautiful heart rings. Users can visit the link for shop or gather more information.
Jeulia provides15 a Steps Process of 100% Handcrafted Jewelry. "The products are designed and handcrafted in-house at our state-of-the-art studio; each beautiful piece is custom-made to be as unique and authentic as their clients are," the spokesman from Jeulia says. "True artisanship comes from caring hands, not an assembly line, which is why our workshop always puts the quality, and more importantly, customer, first," he added.
Jeulia lets its users and buyers celebrate themselves. Because of their bespoke approach, each design is tailor-made to evoke an emotional connection while simultaneously ensuring an accurate representation of whoever is wearing it. From timeless and traditional to bold and modern, they offer a variety of jewelry options at affordable prices to meet the needs and tastes of everyone.
Furthermore, the experts at Jeulia take extreme pride in their craftsmanship, and as such, the use of environmentally conscious materials is just as important as the final product. Whether it's an engagement ring or a cocktail ring, each Jeulia piece is thoughtfully produced from start to finish so they can be assured of their purchases.
Jeulia's talented designers and artisans work conscientiously to bring each creation to life. They promise to continue creating works of art that express the unique self, capture the unforgettable love story, and celebrate those memorable moments in the life journey.
At Jeulia, jewelry is more than an accessory - it's the embodiment of their passion, love, and ultimately, their gift to the world. To enjoy the 10% OFF SITEWIDE, use CODE: H10, buy one, get one 40% OFF, and use CODE: H40. Users must visit Pinterest, Youtube, and Instagram to view the products.
Follow Jeulia on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeuliaJewelry/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jeuliajewelry/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeuliajewelry/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JeuliaRings
Media Contact
Jeulia Jewelry, Jeulia Jewelry, +86 18991268905, jeulia001@gmail.com
Jeulia Jewelry, Jeulia Jewelry, 1-888-219-8158, service@jeulia.com
SOURCE Jeulia Jewelry