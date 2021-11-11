AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipEngine, the world's leading shipping API, today announced the launch of four new extensions are now available via Firebase. These new extensions will allow developers to customize ecommerce applications and optimize functionalities, including calculating shipping rates, validating addresses, creating labels, and tracking shipments.
ShipEngine's users traditionally sign up and use an API key to build ShipEngine's endpoints into their applications. With our new extensions for Google and Firebase, developers have access to a new way to leverage ShipEngine which is faster and easier than a direct integration via API. Users can minimize time and effort invested in managing manual shipping tasks, giving developers a streamlined process for adding world-class shipping capabilities into their existing applications.
"We're excited to offer ShipEngine through Firebase with these four new extensions," said Jim Gagliardi, General Manager at ShipEngine. "Our goal is to simplify shipping for brands and platforms, and these extensions will help developers quickly and efficiently embed shipping-related functionality into their applications without a lengthy coding process."
Users can seamlessly integrate these extensions with their cloud Firebase collection. Once integrated, these extensions listen for new documents related to their functionality. For example, ShipEngine's Validate Addresses extension will listen for documents that include new address information. Once the extension detects a new address, ShipEngine will attempt to validate that address. The other extensions work similarly, listening for relevant documents and performing tasks. These extensions empower developers working for brands, ecommerce platforms, and 3PLs to build out world-class shipping capabilities in their applications.
With ShipEngine's new extensions for Firebase and Google, users are better equipped to solve for shipping no matter their coding abilities, empowering all businesses to focus on other high-value tasks. The new extensions are now available to all existing ShipEngine customers in the ShipEngine dashboard and via the Firebase Extensions page.
To learn more about ShipEngine's new extensions for Firebase, visit Firebase Extensions at: https://firebase.google.com/products/extensions.
About ShipEngine
ShipEngine is the platform of choice for world-class shipping and logistics. We partner with global commerce leaders to optimize their shipping, reduce costs, and move into new markets. recapture lost margin and launch new revenue streams. We're not afraid to say it: our APIs and SDKs are the best in the business. They are modern, easy to use, and incredibly well-documented. Developers love that you can do multiple things with the same call. But you can just as easily embed our apps inside of your existing platform with just a few clicks. How we collaborate with you is what really sets ShipEngine apart. We've built the most robust solution you can imagine. Whether you need to lift retention, improve margins, or drive loyalty, our products and people will make it work. To learn more about ShipEngine and get started, please visit: http://www.shipengine.com.
