HOUSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pamela O'Rourke was recognized as one of fifty most influential women in Houston, Texas. All of those that made the top 50 list were nominated by a Houston Woman Magazine reader and then selected by the magazine's staff.
According to Beverly Denver, publisher of Houston Woman Magazine, "Those selected as Houston's 50 Most Influential Women of 2020-21 have earned an enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena. They are knowledgeable, credible and trustworthy. The thoughts and actions of these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community."
Honorees and their guests attended a dinner to celebrate this acknowledgement Thursday night, Feb. 24 at the Junior League of Houston. There were more than 330 people in attendance including past honorees, elected officials and celebrities. Honorees were also featured in a special edition of Houston Woman Magazine.
About ICON Consultants
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston based, woman owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the US and Canada. To learn more go to http://www.ICONconsultants.com.
