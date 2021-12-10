AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the original warm cookie delivery company with locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., has opened its newest retail distribution location in the north-Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Cookie fans can now order fresh, baked-to-order cookies for on-demand delivery from the new store at 1660 Louetta Road in Spring.
Tiff's Treats will hold a grand opening at the new store in January, with details to be announced soon at http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
"We've received an outpouring of demand from our customers in the Spring area who were visiting our Vintage Park, Kingwood and Woodlands locations, and we're excited to offer a more a convenient location for them in Spring," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
The new location, at the corner of Louetta Road and Holzwarth Road, will deliver to the areas of Spring and Klein surrounding the I-45 and Hardy Toll Road corridors, extending north to the ExxonMobil Houston Campus and south to portions of Rankin Road. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff's Treats is known for classic cookies baked fresh for each order and delivered warm from the oven. Their menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost 'ems® Frosting Cups pairing options.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and over $100 million in funding. It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, will be available early next year and will include homemade versions of some of the founders' favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 71 retail distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 announced ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
