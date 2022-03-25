Acclaimed real estate agent Heather Hudson accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Heather Hudson exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in West Lake Hills, TX.
WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heather Hudson is the principal broker of Austin Residential Group at Compass in Austin, Texas, where they pride themselves on being Austin natives. Heather is a full-service real estate broker and Realtor®, Certified Luxury Home Specialist, member of the Million Dollar Guild, and native Austinite with a background in building design and construction. She reached a new milestone in 2021 closing over $50,000,000 in real estate transactions.
Austin Residential Group is currently made up of 5 licensed real estate agents, a Transaction Coordinator, Operations Manager, and an Executive Assistant.
Austin Residential Group's professional commitment to you as a Realtor® is to ensure that you and the opposite party are brought together in an agreement that provides each with a transaction that is fair and equitable.
Visit Heather Hudson's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/heather-hudson/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence