- Fourth-quarter record company revenue of $914 million, up 3% - Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.91 compared to $2.92 in the prior-year quarter; adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 18% to a fourth-quarter record of $2.89 - Generated record $612 million of cash from operations and record $535 million of free cash flow, paid $118 million in dividends and repurchased $100 million of stock in 2020 - Reiterating 2021 guidance for adjusted revenue growth of 4-8% - Reiterating 2021 guidance for GAAP and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $10.55-$11.15 - Reiterating 2021 guidance for $400 million of stock repurchases