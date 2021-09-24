MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burress Injury Law funds this event each year, welcoming friends, colleagues, clients, vendors and staff for an afternoon of family fun. This year's picnic featured music from American recording artist Kevin Fowler, hometown favorite Austin Cunningham, and upcoming artist Lauren Rose. Patrons enjoyed delicious burgers provided by Local Yocal, caught live catfish from Kid Fish, enjoyed bounce houses, petting zoos and other kid activities, and bid on silent auction items donated by local businesses. Burress Injury Law funds the entirety of the picnic each year and matches donations dollar-for-dollar. This year, Burress Injury Law set a lofty goal of raising $70,000 for ManeGait.
Before the picnic began, Burress Injury Law had $31,250 pledged by donors throughout north Texas. The event hit its goal in the first hour and donations continued to pour in for a total of $110,000.00 given to ManeGait.
Burress Injury Law has been a longtime supporter of ManeGait, raising approximately $240,000 for the ManeGait over the past decade. These proceeds support ManeGait's mission to help children and adults (former military and first responders) with serious disabilities and other injuries move beyond their boundaries through the healing power of the horse.
ManeGait's Executive Director, Tricia Nelson, shared, "We are so appreciative of the ongoing support of our mission that Burress Injury Law and their friends have provided. We could not keep our riders in the saddle without this beautiful community."
Founded in 2007 by Bill and Priscilla Darling and their daughter, Landon Darling Schneider, ManeGait is a nonprofit agency that serves children and adults with special needs from Collin, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, and Rockwall Counties. Please visit Manegait.org for more information.
To learn more about Burress Law PLLC, visit https://www.mytexasfirm.com/ or call 214-726-0016.
